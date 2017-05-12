First Parliamentary Monitoring With Only One Minister To Be Held Today

Today is to be held the first parliamentary monitoring for the ministers in the “Borisov 3” cabinet. Only one Minister is going to participate – Valentin Radev, reported bTV.

The Minister of Internal Affairs is going to answer on the deputy question about the condition of the facilities along the Bulgarian borders and the readiness against the illegal migration.

This will be questioned by the member of the political coalition “BSP for Bulgaria” (Bulgarian Socialist Party), Krasimir Yankov.