Bulgaria: Vezdi Rashidov, GERB: No One Is Married To The Power

"Everything has an end. No one is married to the powerand no one has to live thinking that this is an infinity", commented the deputy of the political party GERB and the Minister of Culture in two of the Borisov's cabinets, Vezdi Rashidov, concerning the question why he is not a Minister in the third. This reported the FOCUS News Agency. 

"It was hard for me to announce it to Boyko Borisov because I worked with him perfectly ... I am already 65-years old, it must be given a path to the youth. Secondly, I passed through something I don't wish anyone, as a health condition. It's about time for my emotions to calm down", said Rashidov. 

He added that the new Minister of Culture is a very normal, balanced person. And more: "Borisov has grown a lot. He is an extraordinary case. Who else was three times Prime Minister of the Bulgarian country?"

