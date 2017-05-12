Small Earthquake Near Devin

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 12, 2017, Friday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Small Earthquake Near Devin Photo: EPA/BGNES

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, nearby Devin,reported BGNES.

The earth tremors are felt at 23:33 p.m. last night with epicenter 15 km north of Devin, 37 km northwest of Smolyan, and 131 km southeast of Sofia, in depth of 2 km.

There is no information for any material damage.  

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Devin, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria