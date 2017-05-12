Small Earthquake Near Devin
Photo: EPA/BGNES
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, nearby Devin,reported BGNES.
The earth tremors are felt at 23:33 p.m. last night with epicenter 15 km north of Devin, 37 km northwest of Smolyan, and 131 km southeast of Sofia, in depth of 2 km.
There is no information for any material damage.
