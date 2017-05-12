Miroslav Nenkov To Become The Deputy Minister of Health

Dr. Miroslav Nenkov accepted the preposition to become the next Deputy Minister of Health. He claimed that on BNT this morning, reported BGNES.

Nenkov added that he expects to work well with the Health Minister Nikolai Petrov which he knows for a long time ago. He comes to the place of Dr. Apostolov who were fired after a television reportage on a controversial situation in a hospital in Burgas.

On the first question, what is he going to do at the beginning as a Health Minister, he answered:

“I need time to organize myself a little. I am starting just right now. It is early to draw some plan for the activity of the staff in the Ministry and of mine, as well. You should give me some time.”