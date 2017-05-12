Protest in front of The Ministry of Justice To Be Held Today

Bulgaria: Protest in front of The Ministry of Justice To Be Held Today

A wreath of rotten apples will be put outside the Ministry of Justice this morning, as a gift for the hard fight for preservation of organized crime, reported BGNES.

The reason for the protest is the following seventh year of unwilling of the institutions to make a “correction” in the law.

In 2009 was accepted the new family civil code, in which is “missing” the text governing the rights of every person with sufficient interest to disput the origin of a child bornoutside the marriage.

On March 8th this year, the European Court of Human Rights convicted this as an “oversight” and a way of infregement of the right to private and family life.

Tags: family civil code, protest, Ministry of Justice, European Court of Human Rights
