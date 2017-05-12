Attempted Suicide Blocked Sofia Subway
Photo: EPA/BGNES
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An attempted suicide blocked the subway transport in Sofia last night, reported BNR.
A 39-year-old woman jumped in front of the coming train on the “European Union” metro station. She is alive, announced CDI, according to “Horizont”.
The woman has been taken to hospital without a life threat. Because of the incident, the subway was stopped for less than an hour but now it is already open. The reasons for the suicide of the woman are not clear.
- » 8-year-old Child Drown in Reservoir Near Village Strumyani
- » RNA: Almost 200 Buildings Ruined After Earthquake in West China
- » Police Evacuated Northern Paris Station Searching for Terror Suspects
- » Injured Man After Argument on Bus in’ Vladaya’
- » Three French People In Hospital After Car Crash Around Simitli
- » 12 Die After Rioting in Venezuela
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)