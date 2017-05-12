Attempted Suicide Blocked Sofia Subway

Bulgaria: Attempted Suicide Blocked Sofia Subway

An attempted suicide blocked the subway transport in Sofia last night, reported BNR.

A 39-year-old woman jumped in front of the coming train on the “European Union” metro station. She is alive, announced CDI, according to “Horizont”.

The woman has been taken to hospital without a life threat. Because of the incident, the subway was stopped for less than an hour but now it is already open.  The reasons for the suicide of the woman are not clear.  

