Special Commission To Investigate Allegations of Frauds in US Presidential elections

A special commission is going to investigate the allegations of frauds in the US Presidential elections in 2016 due to doubts on improper voting and voter’s registration, reported BNR.

In the commission will be representatives of Republicans and Democratsand the ex and current representative electoral authorities.

Although the upcoming difficulties after the discharge of James Comey by Donald Trump, the FBI Director, the investigation of a Russian interfere in the U.S. election process will continue. 

