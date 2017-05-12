The Temperatures Go Up Between 22°-27°

Bulgaria: The Temperatures Go Up Between 22°-27°

The atmospheric pressure will decrease, and get lower than the average for the month.

Today before noon it is possible to rain in the south-west parts of the country, in the afternoon the sun goes up.

The weather will get warmer, and the maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27° C. This is the forecast of the weatherman Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (NIHM), according to FOCUS News Agency.

On the seaside it will be a scattered clouds, without rains. The maximal temperatures will be from 17° to 18° C. Over the mountains before noon it will be cloudy and it might rain but again after noon it will be sunny weather. 

