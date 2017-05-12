The Temperatures Go Up Between 22°-27°
The atmospheric pressure will decrease, and get lower than the average for the month.
Today before noon it is possible to rain in the south-west parts of the country, in the afternoon the sun goes up.
The weather will get warmer, and the maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27° C. This is the forecast of the weatherman Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (NIHM), according to FOCUS News Agency.
On the seaside it will be a scattered clouds, without rains. The maximal temperatures will be from 17° to 18° C. Over the mountains before noon it will be cloudy and it might rain but again after noon it will be sunny weather.
- » Today It Will be Sunny with Maximal Temperatures of 20°-25°
- » Restrictions for Cars And Free Public Transport in Sofia Due to Polluted Air
- » Rains to Stop Throughout the Country by Evening
- » Yellow Code Over Rains and Thunderstorms in 12 Regions
- » Heavy Thundery Showers Around Noon and in the Afternoon at Many Places
- » Downpour, Frost And Hailstorm on St. George's Day