Kristian Kostov Goes To The Eurovision Finals
Society | May 12, 2017, Friday // 07:37| Views: | Comments: 0
YouTube
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian’s Representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 goes to the Finals this Saturday after his last night’s performance on the stage, reported BNR.
He won the hearts of the audience and the jury in Kiev with his song “Beautiful mess”.
The show will start at 22:00 p.m.
The authorities in Kiev decided that Kristian was underage, when he was singing in Crimea after the annexation from Russia. That is why his doing is not breaking the law.
- » Attempted Suicide Blocked Sofia Subway
- » The Temperatures Go Up Between 22°-27°
- » Bulgarian's Representative of Eurovision 2017 Hits The Stage Tonight
- » Today It Will be Sunny with Maximal Temperatures of 20°-25°
- » 'Civil Liability' Rises For Violators By The End of 2017
- » Restrictions for Cars And Free Public Transport in Sofia Due to Polluted Air
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)