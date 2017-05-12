Kristian Kostov Goes To The Eurovision Finals

The Bulgarian’s Representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 goes to the Finals this Saturday after his last night’s performance on the stage, reported BNR.

He won the hearts of the audience and the jury in Kiev with his song “Beautiful mess”.

The show will start at 22:00 p.m.

The authorities in Kiev decided that Kristian was underage, when he was singing in Crimea after the annexation from Russia. That is why his doing is not breaking the law.