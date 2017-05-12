Kristian Kostov Goes To The Eurovision Finals

Society | May 12, 2017, Friday // 07:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kristian Kostov Goes To The Eurovision Finals YouTube

The Bulgarian’s Representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 goes to the Finals this Saturday after his last night’s performance on the stage, reported BNR.

He won the hearts of the audience and the jury in Kiev with his song “Beautiful mess”.

The show will start at 22:00 p.m.

The authorities in Kiev decided that Kristian was underage, when he was singing in Crimea after the annexation from Russia. That is why his doing is not breaking the law. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: finals, Kristian Kostov, Eurovision Song Contest 2017
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria