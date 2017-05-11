Bulgarian's Representative of Eurovision 2017 Hits The Stage Tonight

Kristian's Kostov Official Facebook Page

Kristian Kostov goes on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 tonight, reported BNT.

He will hit the stage under number 15, and will sing the song "Beautiful Mess" in the tight competition. The most watched musical show in Europe begins at 22:00. 

For Kristian could be voted from 20 countries except from Bulgaria. 

According to European Broadcasting Union (EBU), from Bulgaria people could give their vote to the other participants but the Bulgarians who are living abroad have the chance to support Kristian. 

The voting starts immеdiately after the end of the last song.

