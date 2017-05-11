President Rumen Radev Meets with Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winner Prof Dan Shechtman

''Bulgaria will aim to deepen its relations with the Israeli State in the field of education, innovation, technology, and agriculture.'' This is what Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated during a meeting with Professor Dan Shechtman – winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, which took place today, May 11, at Dondukov Str 2, the press secretariat of the head of state announced,quoted by Focus News Agency.



“Thank you for coming to inspire the young people in Bulgaria to aim towards new research in the field of science,” the head of state said.



“Providing quality education is of key importance for the realisation of the labour market and the full integration of young people in society,” the head of state stressed, adding that the country must adapt to the processes of digitization of the economy.The increase of employment among young people will create perspectives for their successful realisation here, in Bulgaria'', Rumen Radev also noted.



Prof Dan Shechtman stated that quality education was the way in which generations of people have been constructing a successful economy in their country. ''This was a continuous process, which could be put in motion by using the already trained engineers and scientists; they had the power to make a change, but needed motivation, economic stimuli, as well as an environment which supported start-up projects'', Prof Shechtman also said.



The Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner is on a visit to Bulgaria in order to share his vision for the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of technology, as key to peace and prosperity. He will be attending this year’s edition of Sofia Science Festival.