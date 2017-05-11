52% of Macron Parliamentary Candidates New to Politics, 50% Women

Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist movement on Thursday unveiled 428 candidates for June's general election, 52% of whom are new to politics and half of whom are women, AFP reported.

The secretary general of Macron's La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move), Richard Ferrand, said that 52% of those chosen from more than 19,000 applicants "have never held elected office" and that 214 were women.

