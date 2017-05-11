52% of Macron Parliamentary Candidates New to Politics, 50% Women
FACEBOK FAN PAGE
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist movement on Thursday unveiled 428 candidates for June's general election, 52% of whom are new to politics and half of whom are women, AFP reported.
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist movement on Thursday unveiled 428 candidates for June's general election, 52% of whom are new to politics and half of whom are women, AFP reported.
The secretary general of Macron's La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move), Richard Ferrand, said that 52% of those chosen from more than 19,000 applicants "have never held elected office" and that 214 were women.
- » More Asylum Seekers Detected by Swedish Border Controls After ID Checks End
- » Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans
- » Polls Open in France's Presidential Election
- » Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM
- » Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties
- » EU Immigration 'Likely to Continue For Some Years' After Brexit
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)