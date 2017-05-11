Krasimir Karakachanov: 'We Should Work Together With Russia'

‘’The world faces serious threats related to terrorism and radical Islam. In my view, the EU, NATO and Russia have common problems. The quicker we find a common language, the faster the existing problems will be solved. Europe, Bulgaria and Russia are part of the Christian European civilization, but that civilization has been experiencing serious trials’’, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Ministry of Defense Krasimir Karakachanv told TASS Russian News Agency.

According to his words, Bulgaria and Russia have a lot in common in the field of culture, language and history and their bilateral relations should develop peacefully.