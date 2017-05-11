Bulgaria to Attract Investments Worth Nearly EUR 560M Under Juncker Plan
file photo: EPA/BGNES
'’Bulgaria is expected to attract investments to the tune of nearly EUR 560M under the Juncker Investment Plan’’, Bulgaria’s Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov announced, quoted by BNR.
Minister Goranov told journalists that the Bulgarian companies have not fully benefitted from the Juncker Investment plan yet.
According to his words, that amount is very substantial measured through the GDP per capita ratio.
