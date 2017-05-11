Andrey Botsev Participates at 11th Meeting of Balkan Chiefs of Defense and General Staff

Politics » DEFENSE | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 17:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Andrey Botsev Participates at 11th Meeting of Balkan Chiefs of Defense and General Staff photo : EPA/ BGNES

 The Chief of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria Lieutenant General Andrey Botsev took part at the 11th annual meeting of Balkan Chiefs of Defense announced, quoted by BNR.

The conference aims at strengthening military cooperation and the region’s development potential to deal effectively with the contemporary security challenges. The main topic of discussion at this year’s edition of the conference regarded geopolitical stability in South-East Europe.

Lieutenant General Andrey Botsev accentuated in his speech on the role of the joint military exercises.  

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Andrey Botsev, military, defense, Balkan Chiefs of Defense
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria