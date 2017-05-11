Andrey Botsev Participates at 11th Meeting of Balkan Chiefs of Defense and General Staff
photo : EPA/ BGNES
The Chief of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria Lieutenant General Andrey Botsev took part at the 11th annual meeting of Balkan Chiefs of Defense announced, quoted by BNR.
The conference aims at strengthening military cooperation and the region’s development potential to deal effectively with the contemporary security challenges. The main topic of discussion at this year’s edition of the conference regarded geopolitical stability in South-East Europe.
Lieutenant General Andrey Botsev accentuated in his speech on the role of the joint military exercises.
