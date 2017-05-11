Minister Moskovski: Concession of Transport Objects is Our Priority
photo : EPA/ BGNES
‘’The use of concessions as mechanism for development of the country’s transport system is among out priorities’’, Bulgaria’s Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski said, quoted by BNR.
According to his words, the management of state-owned transport objects by private investors is the best approach for the development of transport companies.
