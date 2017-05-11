NSI: Number of Residential Buildings Put into Exploitation in Q1 of 2017 Totalled to 462

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of residential buildings put into exploitation in the first quarter of 2017 totalled to 462, while newly constructed lodgings in them were 1,751. This was announced by the press centre of the National Statistical Institute.

Compared to the first quarter of 2016, the buildings were less by 79, or 14.6%, while the lodgings in them went down by 559, or 24.2%.

Out of the newly built residential buildings put in place in Q1 2017, 76.8% had reinforced concrete structure, 19.7% had a brick structure, 2.4% - other, and 1.1% - panel structure.

Newly constructed houses had the biggest share (75.8%), followed by housing cooperatives (13.6%). Compared to the first quarter of 2016, an increase of the number of newly constructed mixed-use buildings was observed.

