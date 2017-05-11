Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria is BGN 811.13 in March 2017

The average social security income for Bulgaria in March 2017 was BGN 811.13. The average monthly social security income for the country in the period April 1, 2016 – March 31, 2017 was BGN 781.25. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute.
The specified average monthly social security income for the country for the specified period is used in calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in April 2017, in accordance to article 70, paragraph 2 of the Social Insurance Code.

