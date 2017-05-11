EU Approves Visa-Free Travel for Ukrainians

World » UKRAINE | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Approves Visa-Free Travel for Ukrainians pixabay.com

The European Union approved visa-free travel for Ukrainians on Thursday, fulfilling a key promise to cement ties with Kiev as it remains embroiled in a deadly conflict with pro-Russian insurgents, AFP reported.

"YES, we did it!" Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook after the Brussels decision, which the former Soviet republic has been trying to clinch for years.

"It feels like coming home after a long and exhausting journey," the pro-Western leader said, adding that Ukraine was gradually "becoming part of a common European civilisation".

The European Union and Ukraine sealed a broad trade and political association agreement after the overthrow of Kiev's Russian-backed government in 2014, with Brussels aiming to bring the Soviet-era satellite into the European fold.

The agreement included the offer of the removal of visa requirements, a potent symbol of the bloc's commitment to Kiev, which has fretted over repeated delays.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petro Poroshenko, visas, European Union. Ukraine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria