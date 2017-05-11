Theresa May Congratulates Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov for Being Elected for a 3rd Mandate

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov for being elected for a third mandate, the government information service announced.



In her address, PM May noted that the UK highly valued the close cooperation with Bulgaria in many areas such as dealing with internal and external threats to Europe, protecting the international rule-based system, and stimulating free trade.



She added that she hoped for an opportunity to further develop the partnership with Bulgaria during Borisov’s mandate as prime minister. She noted that there were already a number of areas in which work in close cooperation was already being done, but saw opportunities to further it – for example in supporting joint interests in dealing with migration, guaranteeing security of the borders, stimulating the judicial reform, improving law enforcement, and the fight against cross-border crime.



''The UK left the EU, but would continue to aim towards deep and special partnership with a secure and prospering EU'', Theresa May also wrote to PM Borisov, adding that she was sure that the lasting, healthy, bilateral relations between the UK and Bulgaria would be in the interest of the two countries, as well as Europe and the world.