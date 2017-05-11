Hashim Thaci: 'I Will Set Election Date in Coming Days'

Politics | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hashim Thaci: 'I Will Set Election Date in Coming Days' photo: pixabay.com

President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci said after meeting representatives of political parties that parliamentary elections will be held either on 11 or 18 June, Gazeta Express reported.

“I listen to opinions of 20 political parties representatives and as President of the state I will respect them. In coming days I will set the election date in consultation with the Central Election Commission (CEC),” said Thaci during a press conference after the meeting.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hashim Thaci, kosovo, elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria