Hashim Thaci: 'I Will Set Election Date in Coming Days'
Politics | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci said after meeting representatives of political parties that parliamentary elections will be held either on 11 or 18 June, Gazeta Express reported.
President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci said after meeting representatives of political parties that parliamentary elections will be held either on 11 or 18 June, Gazeta Express reported.
“I listen to opinions of 20 political parties representatives and as President of the state I will respect them. In coming days I will set the election date in consultation with the Central Election Commission (CEC),” said Thaci during a press conference after the meeting.
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: Bulgaria to Coordinate Activities for Bulgarians Abroad
- » Volya Party Leader Veselin Mareshki Gives Up Parliamentary Immunity
- » Tsetska Tsacheva Officialy Took Over Presidency of Supreme Judicial Council
- » Over 4000 People Are Not Enough In MIA System
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva: Turkish Ambassador Has to Be Careful In His Spoke
- » Borisov Released Deputy Minister of Health Stoil Apostolov
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)