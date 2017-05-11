Vice President Iliyana Yotova: Bulgaria to Coordinate Activities for Bulgarians Abroad

Bulgaria will attempt to create a coordination unit for activities concerning Bulgarians abroad, Vice President Iliyana Yotova said, according to FOCUS News Agency.

''The activities are now simultaneously managed by several ministries, which creates serious problems. One needs to work on the status of Bulgarian language abroad and motivate children to learn it.These are various steps to enable the whole vision – how to learn Bulgarian language abroad,” Yotova pointed out.

