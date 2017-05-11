Report of Explosive Device at the Supreme Administrative Court Discontinues Hearing on Referendum Case

Bulgaria: Report of Explosive Device at the Supreme Administrative Court Discontinues Hearing on Referendum Case

A report of an explosive device discontinued the hearing at the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) on the case regarding the referendum initiated by Slavi’s Show, states a press release of SAC.

The case was initiated after a complaint of the Initiative Committee which initiated the referendum. The court also announced that a request was received from Asya Petrova, Deputy Chief Prosecutor at the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor’s Office, to correct the minutes of the open court hearing on April 6, 2017.

In execution of the mandatory procedure under article 151, paragraph 4 of the Civil Procedure Code, the case was scheduled for an open court hearing on May 11, 2017.

Due to a report being received on an explosive device in the building of the Supreme Administrative Court, the hearing was discontinued on that date and everybody was thus released. The next court hearing will be scheduled for the closest extraordinary date, which to ensure the regular summoning of the parties.

