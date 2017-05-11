Today It Will be Sunny with Maximal Temperatures of 20°-25°
photo: pixabay.com
Today the weather will be sunny. There could be frosts in some places, mainly in northern Bulgaria, Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology (NIHM) said, according to FOCUS News Agency.
Later in the day the wind will come from South-Southwest, increasing temperatures. There will be some clouds in the afternoon, but the probability of rainfalls is low. Maximal temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia around 20°C.
