Grigor Dimitrov Reaches 8th Finals in Madrid

Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the eighth – finals at the Masters red clay court tournament in Madrid after defeating Croatia’s top see Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-5.

To play in the quarter-finals, Dimitrov will face Dominic Thiem of Austria.

