Grigor Dimitrov Reaches 8th Finals in Madrid
Sports | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 14:44| Views: | Comments: 0
file photo: EPA/BGNES
Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the eighth – finals at the Masters red clay court tournament in Madrid after defeating Croatia’s top see Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-5.
To play in the quarter-finals, Dimitrov will face Dominic Thiem of Austria.
