No change in EC Financial Forecast for Bulgaria

In its spring report the European Commission has not altered its forecast regarding the growth rate of the Bulgarian economy for this and next year, quoted by BNR.

The EC is still expecting that Bulgaria’s GDP will mark a 2.9% increase in 2017 and that it will slow down slightly in 2018 – to 2.8%.

Domestic demand remains the main growth factor. The risk and the economic prospects facing Bulgaria are, overall, balanced.

