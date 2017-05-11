Volya Party Leader Veselin Mareshki Gives Up Parliamentary Immunity

One day after the ad-hoc parliamentary committee made the decision to comply with the request of the prosecutor general for stripping Veselin Mareshki of his parliamentary immunity, the leader of Volya party announced he was giving up his immunity of his own accord, BNR reported.

Mareshki is currently being tried on five different counts; in four of the cases the court has ruled in his favour. The fith lawsuit on which the court is yet to make its ruling Mareshki has been charged of blackmailing and assault and battery of a municipal councilor but he says he is expecting to win this action as well.