'Civil Liability' Rises For Violators By The End of 2017

Bulgaria: 'Civil Liability' Rises For Violators By The End of 2017 pixabay.com

The insurance "Civil Liability" is going to rise its price by the end of this year but only for violators, reported Nova Tv.

Bulgaria is on the first place in death toll on the roads in the European Union. One of the proven EU systems is "bonus-malus", in which the price of the mandatory insurance "Civil Liability" is defined by the size of the damages and how many violations a driver has done.

The aim is the system to start working in Bulgaria by the end of 2017.

Data from traffic police forces, default fund and insurers is going to be united, by this way the risk profile of the drivers will be defined.

