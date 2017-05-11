'Civil Liability' Rises For Violators By The End of 2017
The insurance "Civil Liability" is going to rise its price by the end of this year but only for violators, reported Nova Tv.
Bulgaria is on the first place in death toll on the roads in the European Union. One of the proven EU systems is "bonus-malus", in which the price of the mandatory insurance "Civil Liability" is defined by the size of the damages and how many violations a driver has done.
The aim is the system to start working in Bulgaria by the end of 2017.
Data from traffic police forces, default fund and insurers is going to be united, by this way the risk profile of the drivers will be defined.
- » Today It Will be Sunny with Maximal Temperatures of 20°-25°
- » Restrictions for Cars And Free Public Transport in Sofia Due to Polluted Air
- » 8-year-old Child Drown in Reservoir Near Village Strumyani
- » Today We Mark Saints Cyril and Methodius Day
- » RNA: Almost 200 Buildings Ruined After Earthquake in West China
- » 60 784 Students To Be Admitted To High Schools This Year