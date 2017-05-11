Restrictions for Cars And Free Public Transport in Sofia Due to Polluted Air

The Transport Commission in Sofia Municipality accepted the quality management program for the polluted air yesterday, reported dnes.bg.



A new system will warn the capital citizens for an expected exceed in the levels of fine particles in the air, and will be ready by the end of the summer.



When this happens, the public transport will be free, as well as driving in the city will be restricted.



The Transport Commission decided that a new so called "Relieved Zone 4" will be introduced in Sofia. In the zone cars could not drive with more than 30 Km/h.