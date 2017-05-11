PM Borisov Expects Over 4,5% Economic Growth For 2018

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov claimed that Bulgaria has a potential to reach an 4,5% economic growth and even more, reported BNR.



Borisov took part in a Forum, devoted to the Juncker plan.



He also expressed his assurance in the Bulgarian application for the next EU commissioner Maria Gabriel:



"I am thankful to Mrs Yotova, the Vice President of Bulgaria, for the good words which she said yesterday. I hope the European Parliament to accept our candidate."