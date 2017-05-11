Tsetska Tsacheva Officialy Took Over Presidency of Supreme Judicial Council
File photo, BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva officially took over the Presidency of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), reported BNR.
The Bulgarian Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva officially took over the Presidency of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), reported BNR.
Tsacheva criticized the way of formulation of the agenda at SJC, and promised a concrete changes so as the community to be able to understand for what is debated, through the live transmissions of the SJC sittings.
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: Bulgaria to Coordinate Activities for Bulgarians Abroad
- » Volya Party Leader Veselin Mareshki Gives Up Parliamentary Immunity
- » Borisov Released Deputy Minister of Health Stoil Apostolov
- » SANC And MIA Propose New Law Against Money Laundering
- » MPs Voting For Standing Delegations of National Assembly in International Organizations Today
- » Georgi Kostov to be Appointed Customs Director
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)