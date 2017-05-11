Tsetska Tsacheva Officialy Took Over Presidency of Supreme Judicial Council

May 11, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Tsetska Tsacheva Officialy Took Over Presidency of Supreme Judicial Council File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva officially took over the Presidency of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), reported BNR.

Tsacheva criticized the way of formulation of the agenda at SJC, and promised a concrete changes so as the community to be able to understand for what is debated, through the live transmissions of the SJC sittings.

Tags: Tsetska Tsacheva, SJC
