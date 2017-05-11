Sofia Mayor Fandakova: The Construction of Third Subway Line Goes Within Timeframes
File photo, BGNES
"The construction of the third sуbway line in Sofia goes within the time frames. I expect the preparation for the construction of 4 new metro stations to begin in the end of May", announced the Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, reported BNT.
"From the beginning of last year we began the construction of 7, later we added one more metro station. So at the moment 8 metro stations are being constructed.
"The construction work is finished by 33%", added Fandakova.
