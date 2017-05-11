Over 4000 People Are Not Enough In MIA System

The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Valentin Radev announced on BNT that nearly 10% of the MIA System is not full, reported Dnevnik.

In his words, those are around 4100 people from which 3600 are policemеn, and 500 - firefighters.

He added that the problem with the lack of staff is bigger on the streets where enough policemen are missing. The number of the traffic police forces has a serious lack, as well.

Radev said that 120 people are currently educating which are going to be involved in the ranks of the Border Police. Their preparation lasts around 11 months, and then they are directed as a security of the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

