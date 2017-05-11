Over 4000 People Are Not Enough In MIA System
The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Valentin Radev announced on BNT that nearly 10% of the MIA System is not full, reported Dnevnik.
In his words, those are around 4100 people from which 3600 are policemеn, and 500 - firefighters.
He added that the problem with the lack of staff is bigger on the streets where enough policemen are missing. The number of the traffic police forces has a serious lack, as well.
Radev said that 120 people are currently educating which are going to be involved in the ranks of the Border Police. Their preparation lasts around 11 months, and then they are directed as a security of the Bulgarian-Turkish border.
- » Bulgarian Arms Factories Winning From the World Conflicts
- » Karakachanov Will Work For Compulsory Military Service
- » President Radev: Actions Against the Alarming Tide from Armed Forces Needed
- » St. George's Day - Bravery Day and The Day of The Bulgarian Army Marked Today
- » Military Parade in Sofia to Mark Day of Valour on May 6
- » Migrant Wave From Turkey has Decreased by 80%