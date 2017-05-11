Ekaterina Zaharieva: Turkish Ambassador Has to Be Careful In His Spoke

Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva: Turkish Ambassador Has to Be Careful In His Spoke

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva called on the Turkish Ambassador to mind his manners, reported Dnevnik.

"The Turkish Ambassador has to be careful for his spoke because he is a representаtive of Turkey in Bulgaria and when he is sharper, unfortunately this is not helping the relations between the two countries", claimed Zaharieva on Nova TV.

She made the comment after she was asked if there is any discrepancy between the GERB Party and the coalition partner "United Patriots" concerning Turkey.

Zaharieva said that Bulgaria and Turkey are friendly to each other from years, and "the Bulgarian national interest define having a good relations with all neighbours".

