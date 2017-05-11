8-year-old Child Drown in Reservoir Near Village Strumyani

An 8-year-old child drown in a reservoir near the Blagoevgrad village Strumyani last night, reported Darik News.



His body is still missing and searched by a diving team, according to BGNES.



Around 8:00 p.m. last night came the signal that a child has drowned in a reservoir about the municipal centre of the village.



There was a group of playing children but one of them slipped and fell in the cold water.



The investigation continues today.



