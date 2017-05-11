Borisov Released Deputy Minister of Health Stoil Apostolov

Bulgaria: Borisov Released Deputy Minister of Health Stoil Apostolov

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov released Stoil Apostolov from the duty of Deputy Minister of Health, announced the Government Press Center, reported BGNES.

The decision of the Prime Minister is taken after a broadcasted reportage in a television program for irregularities and abuses in the hospital where Apostolov was a director.

