MPs Voting For Standing Delegations of National Assembly in International Organizations Today

On the ordinary plenary sitting today, the Bulgarian deputies are going to vote for standing delegations of the National Assembly in the international organizations, reported Focus News Agency.

A sitting is going to be conducted by the Parliamentary Committee of Agriculture and Food, and the deputies will listen to the Minister Rumen Porojanov and the CEO of the State Fund “Zemedelie” Jivko Jivkov.

A law-draft for changing the Law on Protection of Agricultural Lands will be presented and discussed.