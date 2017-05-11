Today We Mark Saints Cyril and Methodius Day

On May 11th, is the church feast day of Holy brothers, Saint Cyril and Saint Methodius.

The two brothers are known also as the Apostles of the Slavs. In 862-863 Constantine Cyril the Philosopher created the oldest Old-Bulgarian alphabet “The Glagolitsa alphabet” which is supposed to had given a start the holy deals of the Apostles.

A large number of church books were written in – the Sinayua prayer-book, the Zograph Testament, and the two brothers translated them from Greece to Glagolitsa.

On May 24th, people celebrate the Day of Slavic Literacy and Culture.