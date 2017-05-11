38 Death Toll of Anti-Government Riots in Venezuela
Politics | May 11, 2017, Thursday // 08:02| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On Wednesday, 27-year-old man died in the anti-government riots in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, reported APF, according to Focus News Agency.
The death toll of the 40-days continuing riots in the South American country is already 38, said by the local prosecution.
Earlier on Wednesday, another 38-year-old man diedfrom his wounds two days after a protest in the west city Merida.
- » Over 4000 People Are Not Enough In MIA System
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva: Turkish Ambassador Has to Be Careful In His Spoke
- » Borisov Released Deputy Minister of Health Stoil Apostolov
- » SANC And MIA Propose New Law Against Money Laundering
- » MPs Voting For Standing Delegations of National Assembly in International Organizations Today
- » Georgi Kostov to be Appointed Customs Director
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)