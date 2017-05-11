38 Death Toll of Anti-Government Riots in Venezuela

On Wednesday, 27-year-old man died in the anti-government riots in the Venezuelan capital  Caracas, reported APF, according to Focus News Agency.

The death toll of the 40-days continuing riots in the South American country is already 38, said by the local prosecution.

Earlier on Wednesday, another 38-year-old man diedfrom his wounds two days after a protest in the west city Merida. 

