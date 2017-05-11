RNA: Almost 200 Buildings Ruined After Earthquake in West China

At least 180 buildings in Beijing, China are ruined after the 5.5 earthquake, which struck the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China (XUAR) on Thursday, according to the seismology centre of the region on social media, quoted by RNA Novosti, reported Focus News Agency.

Earlier was announced that 8 people died after the earthquake.

According to information of the seismology centre, the current count exceeds 20 people dead. All injured are 789 people. 

