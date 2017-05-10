Georgi Kostov to be Appointed Customs Director

''Georgi Kostov, former Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry, will be appointed Director General of the National Customs Agency'', Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Kostov’s operating experience in the fight against crime and his know-how as Chief Secretary will help improve the fight against all forms of abuse linked to budget revenue, Goranov said.



He also said that Galya Dimitrova will be appointed Director General of the National Revenue Agency. Until now, Dimitrova has been Deputy Director General of the agency.



The government wants to achieve even better results compared to what has been done until now in the fight against smuggling and fraud