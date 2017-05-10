Georgi Kostov to be Appointed Customs Director

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 10, 2017, Wednesday // 19:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Georgi Kostov to be Appointed Customs Director File photo: EPA/BGNES

''Georgi Kostov, former Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry, will be appointed Director General of the National Customs Agency'', Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Kostov’s operating experience in the fight against crime and his know-how as Chief Secretary will help improve the fight against all forms of abuse linked to budget revenue, Goranov said.

He also said that Galya Dimitrova will be appointed Director General of the National Revenue Agency. Until now, Dimitrova has been Deputy Director General of the agency.

The government wants to achieve even better results compared to what has been done until now in the fight against smuggling and fraud

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Revenue Agency, Galya Dimitrova, Vladislav Goranov, Georgi Kostov, National Customs Agency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria