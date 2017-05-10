Government to Restart Sofia Airport Concession Procedure

Bulgaria: Government to Restart Sofia Airport Concession Procedure photo : EPA/ BGNES

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said the government will restart the concession procedure for Sofia Airport, FOCUS News Agency reported.

''The strategy for the airport concession remains unchanged, there is no reason for changes'', he said.

Additionally, the government expects the resubmission of a bill for concessions which has been rejected by President Rumen Radev.

The bill, which contains procedures for public-private partnerships and concessions, will likely be proposed by MPs in the new parliament.

