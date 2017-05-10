Early Elections in Kosovo After Prime Minister Loses Confidence Vote

Politics | May 10, 2017, Wednesday // 18:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Early Elections in Kosovo After Prime Minister Loses Confidence Vote photo: pixabay.com

Kosovo's government loses confidence vote today, setting up the possibility of an early election, Gazeta Express reports.

With 78 votes the Assembly adopted no confidence motion against Isa Mustafa’s Government. The no-confidence motion initiated by opposition party succeeded to the Assembly thus paving the way towards early elections, which according to legal deadlines should be held within 45 days.

After almost three hours debate and exchange of accusations, Kosovo MPs backed the no-confidence motion.

Reportedly the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci will start as of tomorrow negotiations with political parties, to set the date of extraordinary elections. In addition to opposition parties the no-confidence vote was supported also by MPs of the biggest political party in Kosovo – the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK).

 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hashim Thaci, kosovo, Isa Mustafa, Isa Mustafa, Democratic Party of Kosovo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria