Early Elections in Kosovo After Prime Minister Loses Confidence Vote

Kosovo's government loses confidence vote today, setting up the possibility of an early election, Gazeta Express reports.



With 78 votes the Assembly adopted no confidence motion against Isa Mustafa’s Government. The no-confidence motion initiated by opposition party succeeded to the Assembly thus paving the way towards early elections, which according to legal deadlines should be held within 45 days.



After almost three hours debate and exchange of accusations, Kosovo MPs backed the no-confidence motion.



Reportedly the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci will start as of tomorrow negotiations with political parties, to set the date of extraordinary elections. In addition to opposition parties the no-confidence vote was supported also by MPs of the biggest political party in Kosovo – the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK).