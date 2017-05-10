60 784 Students To Be Admitted To High Schools This Year

May 10, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 60 784 Students To Be Admitted To High Schools This Year pixabay.com

The Ministry of Education provides 60 748 Bulgarian students to be accepted for the eighth class in the school year 2017/2018, according to Dnevnik.

The students will be educated in 2333 sections from which 1185 - specialized, and 1139 - professional.

This year all seventh graders have to candidate for a diploma because the primary education is already finished after the seventh grade.
 

