60 784 Students To Be Admitted To High Schools This Year
pixabay.com
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Ministry of Education provides 60 748 Bulgarian students to be accepted for the eighth class in the school year 2017/2018, according to Dnevnik.
The Ministry of Education provides 60 748 Bulgarian students to be accepted for the eighth class in the school year 2017/2018, according to Dnevnik.
The students will be educated in 2333 sections from which 1185 - specialized, and 1139 - professional.
This year all seventh graders have to candidate for a diploma because the primary education is already finished after the seventh grade.
- » Bulgaria Places First at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad
- » Sofia Science Festival Is Comming In May
- » Orban Drives Out Central European University
- » Bulgaria's State Administration Looking for 1,200 Students for Internship Programmes
- » Bulgaria Extends School Holiday until Tuesday over Snow, Flu
- » Schools to Remain Closed by January 09
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)