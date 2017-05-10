Bulgarian EU Commissioner’s Portfolio to be Proclaimed Next Week

A letter of PM Boyko Borisov sent to President of the EC Jean-Claude Juncker informs on the cabinet’s decision to nominate MEP Maria Gabriel for Bulgaria’s next EU commissioner, stating his certainty that she will have her valuable contribution to the Commission’s work, quoted by BNR.

The nominee is expected to have the so-called ‘initial interview’ with Jean-Claude Juncker and her portfolio will be proclaimed afterwards.

Vice-President of the EC Andrus Ansip’s comment was that it would be good if the Bulgarian EU commissioner could take over the portfolio on digitalization – his portfolio after the resignation of previous Bulgarian EU Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva.