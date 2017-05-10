Temporary Committee Wants Immunity of Veselin Mareshki To Fall

Bulgaria: Temporary Committee Wants Immunity of Veselin Mareshki To Fall

The Bulgarian Parliament's Temporary Committee want the immunity of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and leader of "Volya" Party Veselin Mareshki, reported Dnevnik.

The information was announced by the President of the Commission Hristian Mitev after the first and last sitting.

The decision is made by 7 votes to two with no abstentions. So as to be true, the fall of the immunity must be voted by the Parliament.

The Temporary Committee was made at the request of Mareshki, when the Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov wanted his immunity because of a case of causing bodily injury and extortion in Varna, Bulgarian city.

The businessman announced a couple of times that he would deny his immunity alone after the first sitting but wanted the truth to be revealed.
 

