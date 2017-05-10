United National Party Supports Mixed Electoral System

Bulgaria: United National Party Supports Mixed Electoral System File photo, EPA/BGNES

"The possible compromise between the results from the referendum and the electoral's will which is represented by the Parties in the Parliament, is a mixed electoral system."

This is written in an open letter of the United National Party to the the speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

"We suppose that nine years after, the new structure of the Bulgarian National Assembly will not reach the perfect depth in the law-making, will save populist voices on the topic of who respects more the citizens and who will continue to work effectively", is also written in the letter.  

