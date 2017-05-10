8 Deputy Ministers Appointed in 5 Ministries

The Prime Minister Boyko Borisov signed orders for the appoint of 8 Deputy Ministers. The proposals comes from the Ministers, reported BGNES.



Atanas Zapryanov is staying in the Ministry of Defence, who were at the same position from July 2016 to January 2017. For Deputy Minister is chosen Anatolii Velichkov - a Deputy in the 37th and 38th National Assembly, a member of the Commission for External Relations.



Krasimir Cipov is coming back to the position of a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



Stefan Balabanov is a Deputy Minister at MIA, as well.



The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice is Evgeni Stoyanov. He was a prosecutor of Sofia Public Prosecutor’s Office, and from 2016 he is a lawer at Administrative Court Sofia City.



The Minister of Healthcare is Stoil Apostolov and Lidiya Neycheva.



Gabriela Kosareva is appointed for the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. From 2015, She is a Director of the Department "Sports infrastructure and management of public participation" at the Ministry.