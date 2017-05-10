Budgets for Hospitals To Be Corrected in June
File photo, BGNES
"It is expected that the budgets for hospitals to be corrected in June", said the Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) Dimitar Petrov in front of journalists, reported bTV.
Petrov explained that from April 1st the hospitals are working with a quarter budgets and could be spent with plus 3% above the anticipated.
The opportunity is for every month in the quarter.
Checks in the National Health Insurance Agencies are expected, as well, which are going to help seeing where or if there is any surplus funds.
