GERB Proposes Active Registration for Bulgarians Abroad

The Bulgarian Party "GERB" imported a law draft in the Parliament for changes in the election rights in full majority vote in two tours with absolute majority, reported BNR.



An active registration is also forseen to all Bulgarians living abroad.



The country will be separated in 240 single-mandate constituencies, in which to be conducted a majority vote in two tours.



The President will define the boarders of the regions with an edict.



Every region will have a region voting commission which to contain 13 members.

For the Bulgarians abroad:



"An active registration will give the clear image of the active voting Bulgarians which are not living in the country", explained Danail Kirilov from the "GERB" Party.



